Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez says Liverpool’s interest in him ended after Mohamed Salah was signed

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has revealed that Liverpool ended their interest in him after they signed Mohamed Salah in the summer of 2017.
The Algeria international was with Leicester City at the time but was open to leaving for a bigger club, eventually joining Man. City the following summer.
Despite already having Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the team, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to further boost his attacking ranks at the time, and the club splashed a then club-record £34 million to bring the Egypt international from AS Roma to Anfield.
Mahrez eventually got his wish, though, leaving Leicester and moving to the Etihad Stadium for £60 million.
“Before signing for Manchester City, there was interest from Liverpool in me,” the City star told BeIN Sports journalist Smaïl Bouabdellah last night on an Instagram Live.
“But as soon as they took Mohamed Salah, it was finished.”
Liverpool definitely got the better deal and player, with Salah scoring 70 Premier League goals in 100 appearances since his arrival.
The 27-year-old has won the Golden Boot twice and helped the Anfield outfit to the Champions League title.
On the other hand, Mahrez has struggled to make a huge impact under Pep Guardiola and is yet to replicate the form of Leicester’s title-winning season, scoring just 14 times in 50 league games.
While the 29-year-old won an unprecedented domestic treble last term with City, Salah’s Liverpool established themselves as the team to beat in England this term and are two victories away from clinching the title.