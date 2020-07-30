Manchester City close to signing winger, Arsenal identify Thomas Partey alternative

As we approach the first weekend of the Premier League summer transfer window, clubs have preferred to evaluate their targets rather than securing quick deals.

Earlier today, Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed their second signing of the transfer window with Joel Veltman joining them from reigning Dutch champions Ajax.





The versatile defender, who can play at either centre-back or right-back, has signed on a three-year deal after they triggered the £900k release clause in his Ajax contract (Daily Mail).

Graham Potter’s side have already announced the arrival of Adam Lallana on a free transfer and there appears an effort to recruit players with prior experience of playing in Europe (link).

Top Transfer Rumours:

Manchester City have been hot on the trail of Ferran Torres for the past few weeks. They appear to have finally agreed on an initial £24.5m fee for the Spaniard. He has been fancied to sign a five-year deal upon joining them (The Guardian).

Arsenal recently saw their bid of £22.8m plus Matteo Guendouzi knocked back by Atletico Madrid for Thomas Partey. The club are reluctant to meet the midfielder’s £45.6m release clause and are now looking at alternative options. AS Roma’s Amadou Diawara is currently on their radar (AS Roma Live).

Jerome Boateng has refused to rule out a Premier League return this summer. The German centre-back’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 11 months’ time (CGTN Sports via Goal.com). Arsenal were linked with his services at the beginning of the year.

United may have finished the league season with the third-best defensive record, but they are still said to be eyeing a left-sided centre-back to partner Harry Maguire. Villarreal’s Pau Torres is the latest to be linked. Any interested club may, however, need to trigger the £45m release clause on his contract (The Times).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils appear to have cooled their interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as he is considered far too expensive at £80m. They are set to prioritise the purchase of Jadon Sancho, who is valued at £109m by Borussia Dortmund (Sky Sports).

Chelsea have been heavily tipped to land the services of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, but there has been no agreement as of yet. Leverkusen continue to demand £90m for the attacker, but the Blues are only willing to offer £72m plus add-ons (Fabrizio Romano).

