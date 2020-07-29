Report: Manchester United have joined the race to sign Everton target Gabriel

According to reports from The Mirror, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lille defender Gabriel in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Everton this summer.





It seemed at one point of time that the Toffees were close to sealing a £20m deal for the Brazilian centre-back. The defender even visited their training ground before lockdown.

However, Everton appear to have cooled down their interest in Gabriel. Although the Toffees still need to sign a defender, they are looking at other alternatives, with the likes of John Stones and Branislav Ivanovic being linked with a move.

The Red Devils have also joined the race but are likely to face competition from Arsenal, Napoli and Paris Saint Germain. The centre-back could be available at a bargain price.

United are looking to sell Chris Smalling this summer. Serie A giants AS Roma are keen to sign him permanently after a season-long loan, but they are only willing to offer £12m for him.

The Red Devils could also listen to offers for Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Both are expected to leave the club.

Gabriel is one of the sought-after young talents, and he would be a superb signing for Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether Everton reignite their interest in him, and push for a deal in the next few days.