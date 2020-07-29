Wolves linked with a move for Jan Vertonghen

Wolves are thought to be keen on signing the Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen this summer.

As per reports (via Express and Star), clubs from Spain and Italy are keen on the player as well.





The 33-year-old is a free agent right now and he could prove to be a superb addition to Nuno’s defence. Wolves need to add more depth and quality to their backline and Vertonghen would improve them immediately.

Despite his age, Vertonghen has the quality and the experience to make a difference for Wolves next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Molineux outfit can convince him to join them.

The 118-cap Belgian international has been in the Premier League for a long time now (232 appearances) and he wouldn’t need any time to settle in and adapt. He could make an immediate impact next season.

Wolves have the finances and an ambitious project to tempt the player.

It remains to be seen whether they submit an offer to the player in the coming weeks now.

If Wolves can match his ambitions, there is no reason why Vertonghen won’t join them. They have improved a lot since their promotion to the Premier League and they are fighting for European football nowadays.

It could be the ideal challenge for Vertonghen at this stage of his career.

Here is what the Wolves fans had to say about the links.

No chance in signing him. Would demand massive wages being on a free. — Andrew Bagley (@andybagley1) July 29, 2020

Left footed, ball playing centre back, massively experienced. Ticks all the boxes, but I doubt it’ll actually happen. — Mendes FC (@PortuWolves) July 29, 2020

Please make this happen 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Mathias Lewis (@CoMathias90) July 29, 2020

Good signing — ryan_lucas_ (@Wolvoryan04) July 29, 2020