Chelsea will give Mauricio Pochettino the chance to end this season on a high – even though his long-term future remains unclear.

Chelsea Latest: Mauricio Pochettino Future ‘Unclear’

There remains a chance that Chelsea part ways with the former PSG manager in the summer but currently sources at the club believe he is not in imminent danger.

A 2-2 draw with Brentford at the weekend leaves them in the bottom half of the Premier League table and the crushing manner of their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool still stings.

Chelsea still have the FA Cup to play for and with a quarter-final date against Championship leaders, Leicester City in the calendar, there is some hope the campaign can still end in a trophy and European qualification.

That is a key motivator for Pochettino and his backroom team as they aim to salvage a tough campaign. Fans were chanting the names of Roman Abramovich and Jose Mourinho at the weekend as they reminded the current regime of their glory days.

Supporters also turned on owner Todd Boehly and boss Pochettino, with digs at both. The identity of Chelsea has been unclear all season and the club’s spending spree of over £1 billion has failed to produce anything like the sort of results and performances Chelsea have been used to in previous years.

It is believed Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali want to let the rest of the season play out in hope the campaign can be rescued.

They would then still make a call at the end of the season on whether Pochettino is the man to lead them forward or not.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is being linked with the post, while Roberto De Zerbi and Hans Flick are among other potential candidates.

Chelsea’s next game is at home to Newcastle United on Monday and they then face Leicester in a crucial game the following weekend.

Failure to beat the Foxes would leave Pochettino as a dead man walking at Stamford Bridge, but a win could be a step towards salvaging something from this season.