Report: Atletico Madrid want West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez

According to Diario AS (via football espana), West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez is wanted by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid this summer.

The 34-year-old spent the second-half of the season on loan at Alaves after failing to impress at the London Stadium, but he was solid on his return to Spain, helping to keep Alaves up and has attracted Diego Simeone’s side from the look of things.





Jan Oblak’s back-up and Atletico’s second choice Antonio Adan is close to joining Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, and Jimenez is one of the options that has been identified to take his place.

The Spaniard joined West Ham on a two-year deal from Espanyol last summer and was expected to provide quality cover and competition for Lukasz Fabianski.

Jimenez couldn’t prove his quality, though, shipping 22 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, and his woeful performances saw the Hammers drop way down the Premier League table.

West Ham failed to win any of the eight league games with him in goal, losing six and drawing twice, and the club and fans will be more than glad to see his back given the role he played in their relegation struggles.

Jimenez spent his youth career at Atletico and could now be returning to the club for the second time.