Leeds keen on Utrecht defender Sean Klaiber

Leeds are being linked with a move for the Dutch defender Sean Klaiber this summer.

As per Voetbal International (via Sportwitness), the Whites are interested in signing the right-back but no offer has been made yet.





Klaiber has had a good season with Utrecht and he could prove to be a decent addition to Bielsa’s defence. Apart from his defensive qualities, the right-back is quite impressive going forward as well and he will add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack.

Klaiber picked up four goals and four assists in 24 Eredivisie games this past season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United come forward with an offer for the defender in the coming weeks. Utrecht will be looking to demand a premium if they are forced to sell the 25-year-old this summer.

Klaiber is a key player for them and they will need the funds to find a proper replacement.

As for Leeds, they must look to add more quality and depth to their side in order to cope in the Premier League next season. Signings like Klaiber would give Bielsa more options as he prepares to tackle the gruelling Premier League schedule next year.