Luke Ayling reflects on his nutmeg on Sadio Mane

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has commented on his nutmeg on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane earlier in the season, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the Premier League in the opening weekend of the season.





It was a very entertaining match which was decided when the defending Premier League champions scored a late goal from the penalty spot, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

In the first half, Ayling did a nutmeg on Mane, who is one of the best players in the Premier League and is a key figure at Liverpool, although the Senegalese did one on him soon after.

Leeds Live quotes the 29-year-old as saying about that incident: “It was nice. Obviously you’re a bit nervous to start the season. They came out flying the first few minutes, I was like, ‘Jesus, oh my gosh, it’s going to be a long day’.

“Then I chucked the megs in and thought, ‘This is a bit of me!’. I remember looking at Tyler Roberts in the stand and saying, ‘Did you see that?

“About five minutes later, I was down the line and he went straight through my legs. I thought, ‘What’s happened here?’ – he got me straight back.”

Luke Ayling Stats

According to WhoScored, Ayling has made four appearances in the Premier League for Leeds so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 29-year-old made 35 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in the 2018-19 season, the defender scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 Championship matches for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are doing well in the Premier League and will hope to finish in the top 10 this season.