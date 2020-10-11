Luke Ayling reflects on his Arsenal days

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling reflected on his spell at Arsenal on Soccer AM on Sky Sports Football (11:45am, October 10, 2020).

Ayling was on the books of Arsenal from 2001 until 2009, as he came through the academy.





However, the Englishman could not break into the Gunners’ first team, and after a loan spell at Yeovil Town in 2010, he joined the Glovers on a permanent contract.

The 29-year-old was successful during his time at Yeovil and earned the move to Bristol City in 2014, and after impressive performances at the Robins, he made the switch to Leeds in 2016.

Ayling has reflected on his time at Arsenal, and while he has fond memories, he does not regret leaving the North London club.

The defender said on Soccer AM on Sky Sports Football (11:45am, October 10, 2020): “I started there when I was eight. It was great schooling. The things that I learnt there was brilliant.

“Then doing my scholarship and having Steve Bould as my coach. I played centre-half. But to have Steve Bould coaching you every day it really kicked me on them two years.

“Things weren’t going to happen for me at Arsenal, I knew that. I was way off where I needed to be. Then I went to Yeovil. Spent four years there and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

Luke Ayling Stats

According to WhoScored, Ayling has made four appearances in the Premier League for Leeds so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 29-year-old made 35 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in the 2018-19 season, the defender scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 Championship matches for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

In 2017-18, the defender provided one assist in 27 Championship matches for Leeds, according to WhoScored.