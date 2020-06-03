Liverpool submit offer for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are keen on signing the Barcelona winger Ousmane dembele this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds have submitted an offer for the Frenchman.

Apparently, Liverpool want to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. However, Dembele is keen on staying at Barcelona.

It will be interesting to see how things develop in the next few weeks.

Liverpool have two world class wingers in Salah and Mane. If they bring in Dembele, it will be hard to accommodate him in the starting lineup right away.

Dembele needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if Liverpool cannot provide him with such assurances, a move would be difficult to complete.

That said, the young winger has not managed to live up to the expectations at Barcelona yet.

It remains to be seen if Dembele can win the trust of his manager and establish himself as a first team star at Barcelona next season.

Jurgen Klopp is very good at nurturing and improving young players and he could do wonders with the 23-year-old World Cup winner. But it seems that the Reds might have to wait a while before they can lure the Frenchman to Anfield.