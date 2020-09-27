Liverpool hoping to lure Sam Campbell to Anfield

Liverpool are looking to sign the talented young Motherwell defender Sam Campbell this summer.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United and Brighton are interested in signing the defender as well and all three clubs have had a bid accepted by Motherwell.





The 16 year old defender is now set to visit Liverpool for talks and a tour of the stadium and training facilities.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the young defender to snub the other offers and move to Merseyside this summer.

Campbell is a prodigious young talent and he has a big future ahead of him. Liverpool could help him develop add fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The Reds have done well to develop several young players over the past few seasons and Klopp has also shown that he’s ready to give young players a chance if they are good enough.

If Campbell moves to Liverpool he is expected to join up with the under-18 squad.

There is no doubt that Leeds have an impressive track record of grooming young players as well and it will be interesting to see what Campbell decides in the coming days.