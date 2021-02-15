Liverpool fans react as Rodney Marsh claims big story is about to break from club

Former Sky Sports pundit Rodney Marsh has taken to Twitter to claim that a big story is about to break from Liverpool.

>Big story about to break from Liverpool…….more to follow — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 15, 2021

>I understand it is not a news leak, it will be a an official club announcement….#Liverpool — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 15, 2021

He says an official club announcement is expected, and his tweets have left some Reds fans fretting.





Rumours have been circulating since Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday that manager Jurgen Klopp wants to walk away, and while some fans are calling for the head of the German, not many people have paid attention to them.

Marsh is not the most-trusted source when it comes to Liverpool news and inside info, but his recent claim has got some of the club’s fans worried, with some of them reacting thus to his tweets:

JUST TELL US IM SCARED AND I NEED SLEEP — James (@LFC__James) February 15, 2021

IF ITS KLOPP GONE I SWEAR — anthony (@LFC_Anthony96) February 15, 2021

Just tell us I can’t handle it pic.twitter.com/97P12hLzCk — Josh (@LFCJosh23) February 15, 2021

You dare make a Monday even worse — Ryan (@LfcRyannnn) February 15, 2021

Rodney if its klopp related like this — Patrik (@Pxtrlk) February 15, 2021

Peter Moore follows this lad…must be legit — Shankly Lives Forever (@PassandMove5) February 15, 2021

No no no no for the love of god no — KVPBlue (@PutridBunghole) February 15, 2021

I need to know now if he’s leaving so I can d1e in my sleep — Mahdi 🇹🇿 #FSGOUT (@lfc_mahdi) February 15, 2021

I doubt very much Klopp has walked away and its all BS, but if he genuinely has walked, then its obviously his head has gone over his mother passing away a few days ago

Who's head wouldn't?? — steve bower (@bowermcfc) February 15, 2021

No one knows exactly what the former Manchester City star is up to, and we will have to wait and see whether this is a prank or not.

Klopp lost his mother last month and was not allowed to travel to Germany last week for the burial rites due to coronavirus restrictions and protocols.

With owners FSG refusing to provide transfer funds early during the January transfer window and results not going Liverpool’s way right now, their manager is definitely not in high spirits, and the demise of his mum would surely have made things worse.

It is hard to see Klopp walking away right now, but nothing can be ruled out, and Marsh’s tweets have now added fuel to the fire.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly hoping that any official club announcement does not confirm their worst fears, and it will be intriguing to see what happens in the coming hours.