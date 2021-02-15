Liverpool fans react as Rodney Marsh claims big story is about to break from club

Alani Adefunmiloye
Former Sky Sports pundit Rodney Marsh has taken to Twitter to claim that a big story is about to break from Liverpool.

He says an official club announcement is expected, and his tweets have left some Reds fans fretting.


Rumours have been circulating since Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday that manager Jurgen Klopp wants to walk away, and while some fans are calling for the head of the German, not many people have paid attention to them.

Marsh is not the most-trusted source when it comes to Liverpool news and inside info, but his recent claim has got some of the club’s fans worried, with some of them reacting thus to his tweets:

No one knows exactly what the former Manchester City star is up to, and we will have to wait and see whether this is a prank or not.

Klopp lost his mother last month and was not allowed to travel to Germany last week for the burial rites due to coronavirus restrictions and protocols.

With owners FSG refusing to provide transfer funds early during the January transfer window and results not going Liverpool’s way right now, their manager is definitely not in high spirits, and the demise of his mum would surely have made things worse.

It is hard to see Klopp walking away right now, but nothing can be ruled out, and Marsh’s tweets have now added fuel to the fire.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly hoping that any official club announcement does not confirm their worst fears, and it will be intriguing to see what happens in the coming hours.