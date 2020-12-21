Liverpool expected to sign Renato Sanches from Lille

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it seems that Liverpool have found an agreement with the French club regarding a deal for the midfielder.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Portuguese midfielder is valued at £18 million by the Ligue 1 club.





It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to shell out that kind of money for the young midfielder at the end of this season.

Sanches is only 23 and he has a big future ahead of him. Jurgen Klopp has done an excellent job at Liverpool when it comes to improving young players and he could help the Portuguese international achieve his potential at Anfield.

Curtis Jones’ development at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp shows just how good the German manager is at improving young midfielders and he could do the same with Renato Sanches.

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of this season with his contract expiring and Sanches could be his replacement. The Lille ace will add pace, power, drive and flair to the Liverpool midfield like Wijnaldum.

The Liverpool fans will be hoping for the Dutchman to sign an extension with the Premier League champions soon but it remains to be seen how the midfielder’s situation develops at Anfield in the coming months.

Here is how the Liverpool fans have reacted to the reports regarding Renato Sanches.

I don’t know how reliable this is, but still young, very decent price and could become incredible under Klopp — Owen Reeman (@Owen_B_Reeman) December 21, 2020

Injury prone. Had hamstring issue since 2016. In this season alone he has missed 12 games for Lille. Played 2 full 90 mins in one week and had muscle injury and is still injured rn. If he comes to Liverpool, he’ll be just another player to keep company at the basement. — DeeJayB* (@dinesjayabalan) December 21, 2020

sanches for 18m is okay for a squad player. doesn’t have the footballing brain to be in a klopp team YET, especially gini’s replacement — . (@TerroristThiago) December 21, 2020

Jesus I hope not, absolutely abysmal at Swansea I remember, couldn’t hack the style England at all, was way out of his depth — Christian Cullen (@ChristyCLFC) December 21, 2020

Would be a great signing, but not as a wijnaldum replacement. — Derrick Mr (@1tsDerrick) December 21, 2020