Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on West Ham United potentially playing Champions League football next year

Liverpool missed out on the opportunity to move into fourth place in the Premier League table last night after Leeds United held them to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Diego Llorente’s late header saw the Reds drop two points, ensuring West Ham United retained their Champions League spot for the time being.

The Hammers suffered a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, and a win for Chelsea over Brighton tonight will see them drop to fifth place.

West Ham will still fancy their chances of playing Champions League football next season with six games left to go in the campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes that they have a chance but is hoping they do not finish in the top four at his side’s expense.

“I don’t think it’s a great idea,” the Reds boss said in reaction to the creation of the European Super League.

“I like the fact West Ham might play Champions League next year. No problem.

“I don’t want them to because we want to do that, but I like that they have that chance.”

The Champions League will lose its appeal should the ESL kick-off next season, and West Ham will really hope that does not happen.

David Moyes’ side have worked so hard all season long, and they deserve a chance to play against the continent’s big boys next season.

The 12 founding members of the ESL do not seem to care, and it will be interesting to see what the final decision is ahead of the next campaign.

With nothing agreed yet, Liverpool will be keen to finish in the top four, and Klopp knows that West Ham are a huge threat to that goal.

The Hammers host Chelsea on Saturday, and the winner will receive a massive boost in the top-four race.

They face Burnley, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton in their final five games of the campaign, and they must treat those games like cup finals.

