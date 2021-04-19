West Ham United told to pay €25 million for Jesse Lingard

West Ham United are keen on signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent transfer at the end of the season and the Londoners have been informed that they will have to pay a fee of around €25 million for the attacker.

The 28-year-old joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester United during the January transfer window and he has been in outstanding form for the London club.

Lingard has eight goals and three assists to his name since moving to West Ham and he will be crucial to the club’s Champions League aspirations.

West Ham have a great opportunity to secure a top-four finish this season and it will be interesting to see where they end up eventually.

The reported €25 million asking price seems like a bargain in today’s market and if Lingard can continue to perform at this level next season the signing could prove to be a masterstroke from the Hammers.

There is no doubt that West Ham need to improve their attacking options in the summer but the permanent signing of Lingard should be a top priority for them.

The England international is a key player for David Moyes right now and he has managed to adapt to their playing style and therefore he’s likely to make an instant impact next year as well.

Apparently, the player is keen on continuing his career at West Ham and therefore the Londoners will be in a strong position to negotiate the transfer with Manchester United.

It is understandable why Lingard wants to continue at the London club. He needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career and the Red Devils are unlikely to be able to provide him with that platform.

Leaving Manchester United permanently would be ideal for all parties involved and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can seal the transfer in the coming weeks.

