Liverpool agree deal for Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have been linked with the Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr this summer.

According to France Football (h/t Sportwitness), the Premier League champions have now secured an agreement with Watford and they are looking to sort out personal terms with the player now.





Apparently, Liverpool will pay around €35-40m for Sarr.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool splash out on another attacker after signing Diogo Jota for a fee of around £45m last week.

There is no doubt that Sarr would be a quality addition and he would add some much needed depth to Liverpool’s attack. He was outstanding against the Reds last season.

With the likes of Brewster, Wilson and Origi set to leave this summer, investing in another attacking player makes sense for Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Personal terms should not be an issue for the Reds. Sarr will be tempted to join the Premier League giants and he is unlikely to demand big wages.

The 22-year-old Watford player has a lot of potential and Klopp can turn him into a quality attacker with his coaching.