Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira sends a message on social media

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has shared a heartfelt message on social media.
The 26-year-old right-back has been ruled out for the season with damaged ankle ligaments. He took to Twitter to thank the fans for their messages and support.
🦊💙💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bjg5vU1zBL
— Ricardo Pereira (@ricbpereira) March 15, 2020
Pereira has been excellent for Leicester City this season and the Foxes will certainly miss him. He is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League right now.
When the league resumes, Leicester will be looking to seal their place in the top four and they will have to work harder to win their games without their key players.
It will be interesting to see how Brendan Rodgers copes with the absence of a key defender.
Pereira is not just a good defender. He is very potent going forward as well. His style of play is integral to Leicester City’s attacking football.
The Foxes have had a good season so far and they will be looking to finish strongly. It remains to be seen how the Coronavirus situation pans out.
Currently, the major leagues are suspended until the start of the next month.
Meanwhile, some of the Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Pereira’s post. Here is what they had to say.
Speedy recovery 💙
— KEELAN™️ (@lcfckeelan) March 15, 2020
Get well soon 💙
— T ø m 🦊 (@lcfctomm) March 15, 2020
We’re all behind you @ricbpereira, you’ll back stronger and better than ever🙏💙🦊
— 🤘 (@mynamesellie__) March 15, 2020
Huge miss
— Andie Sutton (@andielcfcsutton) March 15, 2020
Really wish you the best and fullest possible recovery. What a player you have been for us, come back stronger 🏋️♀️
— … (@LCFCTelegraph) March 15, 2020
Top top man cannot wait to see you back in action you have been excellent and are a true professional.
— Paul Weston (@PaulPaulkweston) March 15, 2020