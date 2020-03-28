Leicester City keen on Habib Diallo

Leicester City are interested in signing the Metz forward Habib Diallo this summer.
As per Le Foot (translated by Leicester Mercury), Metz are prepared to cash in on the player at the end of this season and the likes of Leeds United are weighing up a bid.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
The Foxes will have to get their season sorted first. Currently, the Premier League is postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and there is no fixed date as to when the remaining fixtures will be played out.
Leicester will be hoping to finish the season. They have a good chance of finishing in the top four and if the season is cancelled, they will miss out on Champions League football and vital financial resources.
Also, Champions League qualification would allow them to sign higher calibre players.
The Foxes could certainly use some more attacking depth and Diallo would be a good signing for them. They are overly reliant on Jamie Vardy and Diallo could share the goalscoring burden with him.
With the likes of Leeds interested as well, a bidding war might be on the cards this summer. It will be interesting to see where the attacker ends up eventually.
The 24-year-old has scored 11 goals this season.