Leicester City and Rangers keen on Emanuel Kulego

Leicester City and Rangers are set to battle it out for the highly talented Rosenborg BK forward Emanuel Kulego.

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can fend off the competition from the Premier League side and secure Kulego’s services this summer.





The 18-year-old is likely to join up with their youth side if the transfer goes through. He is not ready to start for clubs like Leicester and Rangers just yet.

According to Nettavisen, the talented young forward is yet to make his debut in the Norwegian top flight.

It remains to be seen whether his suitors can agree on a fee with Rosenborg BK in the coming weeks. Kulego signed a professional contract with the club last month and they are under no pressure to sell him.

Furthermore, the player is not desperate to leave the club either. He plans to stay and continue his development with Rosenborg BK for now.

Rangers and Leicester will have to come forward with a remarkable offer to convince the player and his club this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.