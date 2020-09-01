Leeds United’s Leif Davis responds to Ben White’s Instagram post

Leeds United defender Leif Davis has responded to Ben White’s post on Instagram.

White, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion, has taken to Instagram to express his delight at signing a new contract with the Seagulls.





As announced on Brighton’s official website today, the 22-year-old central defender has signed a new deal.

The young Englishman will now stay at the Seagulls until the summer of 2024.

White was brilliant for Leeds during his loan spell at Elland Road last season and played an important role in the West Yorkshire club winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in 46 Championship matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side during the 2019-20 campaign.

Sky Sports reported in August of interest from Leeds in signing White on a permanent contract.

The report claimed that the Whites had made as many as three bids, the latest one being £25 million, but Brighton had turned down all of them.

Davis, who is 20 years of age and can operate as a left-back or as a centre-back, played with White at Leeds last season, and he has congratulated the 22-year-old on signing a new contact with Brighton.

Davis responded: “Congrats bro”