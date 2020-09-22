Leeds United fans react to links with Daniel James

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Daniel James from Manchester United.

The talented young winger was linked with a move to Elland Road before he joined the Premier League giants last summer.





It will be interesting to see if the Whites can sign the 22-year-old in the coming weeks. James has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

A move to Leeds United could be ideal for the Manchester United player right now.

He is likely to get more first-team chances at Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa could help him develop as a player. James picked up four goals and seven assists for Manchester United last year.

James will add pace and unpredictability to the Leeds United attack if he joins them. Furthermore, he played on both flanks for the Old Trafford outfit last season and his versatility will be a bonus for Leeds.

It will be interesting to see whether the Whites sign him on a loan deal or a permanent one.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential signing and here is what they had to say.

Great addition if get him, Bielsa would make him a top player.. Fingers crossed 🤞. MOT — Gareth (@Gareth07815617) September 22, 2020

He always wanted to be at Leeds — Royston Sanders⚽️🏆 (@Royston007) September 22, 2020

I’d be happy with that — leeds are up yeee haaaa (@JLeeds5) September 21, 2020

Brilliant signing — Chris Pollard (@chrispollard48) September 22, 2020

Bloody hope so — Richie mot (@richie1979) September 21, 2020