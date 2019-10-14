Leeds United calm about Nketiah’s future at the club

Leeds United are confident of holding on to Eddie Nketiah beyond January.
The on-loan Arsenal attacker has been linked with a move away. Apparently, the Gunners could recall him and Bristol City are interested in the player as well.
According to a report from Daily Mirror, the Whites are calm about the situation. They are certain that Nketiah will be a key player for them in the coming months and the Gunners will not recall him from the loan.
Arsenal have the option to recall the player but it would be quite surprising if they exercised their right to bring Nketiah back.
They have Lacazette and Aubameyang as their starting strikers and Nketiah won’t be able to feature for the first team regularly.
He is better off playing for Leeds United and learning the game under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January.
Nketiah has been quite impressive for Leeds United so far and losing him would be a blow for the Whites.
Also, the young forward needs more game time at this stage of his career and returning to Arsenal would be a poor decision for him.
The 20-year-old is not a regular starter at Leeds yet but he has played eight times so far and he should be able to cement his place in the first team soon.