Leeds told to pay £40m for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

According to 90min, the Italian club have now informed Leeds that they will have to pay £40 million if they want to sign the 26-year-old playmaker.





De Paul has done well in the Italian League and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in his career now.

Leeds United need to add more creativity to their midfield and the Argentine midfielder could be the ideal long term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds have already spent a lot of money on improving their defence and attack. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to shell out £40 million for Rodrigo De Paul in the coming weeks.

Apparently, the 26-year-old is the leading target for Leeds United this summer and the newly-promoted Premier League club believe that Roberto Pereyra’s reported moves to Udinese could facilitate De Paul’s departure this summer.

The Watford midfielder is expected to join Udinese this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince Udinese to lower the asking price for De Paul and get the transfer across the line before the window closes.