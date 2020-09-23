Leeds plotting late move for Ryan Kent

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Rangers winger Ryan Kent for a while now.

They failed with a £10 million bid for the winger earlier this summer and Football Insider believe that the Whites will return for the Rangers star once again late on in the window.





The talented young winger has a £20 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decides to trigger it.

Leeds need to add more creativity, flair and pace to their side and Kent should prove to be an ideal addition for them. Apparently, Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the former Liverpool winger.

Manchester United winger Daniel James is on Leeds United’s radar as well and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

The 23-year-old Rangers winger has been outstanding in Scotland over the past year and he has shown that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

If Leeds United decide to trigger his release clause, the Scottish outfit will be left with no choice but to let him leave this summer.

Also, if a club like Leeds United comes forward with a concrete offer Ryan Kent is likely to be tempted to make the move.

It would be a massive step up in his career and a manager like Marcelo Bielsa could groom him into a top-class player.