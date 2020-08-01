Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Liverpool’s Peter Moore

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has taken to Twitter to send a message to Peter Moore following the latter’s decision to leave Liverpool.

As announced on Liverpool’s official Twitter page, Moore will step down as the Liverpool chief executive at the end of August.





Moore was appointed in the role three years ago, and he has done a wonderful job in his position.

Leeds owner Radrizzani has responded to Moore’s post on Twitter, and the Italian businessman has praised him for the work he has done for the Merseyside outfit during the past three years.

You have done an amazing job with passion and professionalism, bringing your Club at the top of the world 👏👏👏 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 31, 2020

Successful seasons

Liverpool have had a very successful season in 2019-20, with Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Premier League title with ease.

This is the first time that the Reds have won the title in the Premier League era, and the team were head and shoulders above the rest of the sides in the top flight of English football, including Manchester City.

As for Leeds, the Whites are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, the West Yorkshire outfit got over the line with ease, and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to rubbing shoulders against the big boys.