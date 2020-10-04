Leeds make fresh move to sign Todd Cantwell

Leeds are interested in adding a bit more creativity to their side before the window closes.

They have been linked with the likes of De Paul and Cuisance recently but those moves have proven difficult to complete.





It appears that the Whites are now focused on signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City. The 22-year-old had an impressive season in the Premier League last year and he could be a useful option for Marcelo Bielsa.

Cantwell can play in the wide areas or as a central attacking midfielder. He is quick, agile and technically gifted. The midfielder scored 7 goals last year and he will chip in with important goals along with his creativity.

As per Football Insider, Leeds have now made a fresh move for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Norwich are willing to do business this late in the window.

The Championship side will be looking to come back up next summer and they need to hold on to their key players in order to do that. Cantwell is a quality player for them and losing him would be a blow, especially if Norwich fail to replace him properly with just two days left in the window.