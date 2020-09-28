Leeds keen on Teun Koopmeiners

Leeds United are interested in signing the Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

As per Nicolo Schira, Fulham are keen on signing the 22-year-old as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.





The Dutchman is a box-to-box midfielder who will help out defensively and chip in with important goals as well. Leeds have been linked with Pulgar as well and the Chilean is a similar player.

It seems that Bielsa is really keen on adding more goals and defensive cover to his midfield.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the reported €15m asking price for the Dutchman now.

Koopmeiners picked up 16 goals last season and he has a massive future ahead of him. Someone like Bielsa could turn him into a star with his coaching.

The midfielder certainly has the talent to justify his price tag in the long run.

Leeds should look to move quickly in order to fend off the competition and secure his services before the window closes. The likes of Fulham can afford the reported asking price as well and Leeds will not want to enter a bidding war.