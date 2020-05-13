Leeds keen on Elche defender Juan Cruz

Leeds United have been linked with the Elche left-back Juan Cruz this summer.
As per AS, the Championship outfit have been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old and Victor Orta is following him closely.
Cruz has impressed for Elche this season and several other clubs are keen on him.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds submit an offer for the player anytime soon. They are vulnerable at the back and that needs to change next season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men could be in the Premier League soon and they will struggle to cope with that defence. Someone like Cruz will add depth and defensive quality to the side.
Furthermore, the Elche ace is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact for the Whites.
The player has a €4m release clause but that could double if the Spanish outfit manage to secure promotion this season.
Whatever the case, it seems like a reasonable fee and Leeds should be able to afford him.
Convincing the player to move to Leeds shouldn’t be a challenge either. It would be a step up for him. Also, if Leeds secure Premier League football, it would make them more attractive for potential targets.