Leeds have submitted an offer close to €35m for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United are interested in signing the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

The midfielder is valued at €40 million and it will be interesting to see if Marcelo Bielsa’s side can agree on a fee for him in the coming days.





According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the newly-promoted Premier League side have submitted an offer already and the bid is thought to be close to €35 million (£31m).

It seems that the difference between the offer and the asking price is just €5 million and therefore it would be fair to assume that the two clubs will eventually find an agreement.

The 26-year-old central midfielder should prove to be a quality addition to Bielsa’s squad next year. De Paul picked up seven goals and six assists last season and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

Apart from being an excellent passer, Rodrigo De Paul is an expert from set-pieces as well. His ability to shoot from distance will also be an asset for Leeds United next season.

The Argentine midfielder is technically gifted and he can play multiple roles in the midfield.

Furthermore, De Paul will add flair to Leeds United’s midfield as well. He’s an excellent dribbler who will help carry the ball forward for the Whites.

On paper, it seems like an excellent addition and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.