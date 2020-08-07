Leeds have spoken to Brighton regarding Ben White’s transfer

Leeds United are keen on signing Ben White permanently this summer.

The 22-year-old spent the last season on loan at Elland Road and he managed to establish himself as a first-team star. He helped Leeds secure promotion and win the Championship.





It is understandable why the Whites want to sign him permanently. The 22-year-old is highly talented and he is used to Bielsa’s playing style.

If Leeds manage to sign him, he would make an immediate impact as opposed to someone who is playing under Bielsa for the first time.

Ben White is likely to be keen on a return to Leeds this summer after the spell he had with them.

Brighton are not thought to be keen on selling the talented young defender this summer and Leeds might have to pay big money to secure his services. That said, Brighton have a lot of options at centre back and a good offer might tempt them into a sale.

As per The Telegraph, Leeds have already spoken to Brighton about signing the player and White is valued at £30m.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds are willing to pay that much for the defender. They will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well.

Bielsa needs to improve his midfield and attack as well.