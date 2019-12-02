Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to their FA Cup draw against Arsenal

Leeds United have been drawn against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

The Whites will be looking to pull off an upset when they travel to Emirates.

Arsenal are going through a bit of crisis right now and they have sacked Unai Emery. It will be interesting to see how they perform under Ljungberg now.

The former player is currently in charge of the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been impressed this season and they will be full of confidence heading into this game. They are doing well in the Championship and they have the momentum with them.

Also, they will be managed by a top class coach in Marcelo Bielsa and it would be foolish to write them off.

There is no doubt that Arsenal are the favourites with the kind of talent at their disposal but Leeds will be motivated and the Gunners will have to be at their best to get a win here.

Here is how the Leeds United faithful have reacted to the draw against Arsenal on Twitter.

