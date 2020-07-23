Leeds fans react to links with Thiago Almada

Leeds have been linked with the Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada recently.

We covered reports yesterday that Bielsa is looking to bring in a few Argentine players to strengthen his squad and Almada is one of them.





The youngster is very highly rated and he is a prodigious talent. If Leeds manage to sign him, it would be quite a coup for them.

Almada has been likened to a young Lionel Messi because of his technical ability and playing style. Someone like Marcelo Bielsa could be the ideal coach for him right now.

The Leeds boss has a fantastic track record of improving players throughout his career and he could help Almada achieve his potential at Elland Road.

A move to the Premier League would be a step up for the youngster right now and he is likely to be tempted. Furthermore, the presence of Bielsa at the helm is an added attraction for Argentine players.

The youngster could be Pablo Hernandez’s long term replacement at the club.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can pull this off in the coming months. Almada has been linked with other clubs as well and the Whites will have to move quickly to fend off the competition.

Some of the Leeds fans seem excited about the links with the youngster and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are some of the tweets.

If we are after SA Wonderkids how about get Arezo aswell — CJ Parker (@cerileedsfan) July 21, 2020

He is good and MB will be a player magnet but I am not sure we will get this lad because there is, as always, if a player shows promise, at just 19yo, already a long list of EU suitors, if the Italian/Spanish/Portuguese on line press are to believed. — MCC1 (@1amcc) July 21, 2020

If we pull this off pic.twitter.com/sQopa3ajRc — Angry Kalvin. (@Leeds______) July 21, 2020

Bielsa is a magnet — Channi Patel🏆💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) July 21, 2020

That would be huge! He’s touted as the next Messi! MOT! — Gabriel O. Diaz🍥 (@GabeODiaz) July 21, 2020