Leeds fans react to links with Fabian Delph

Leeds United are interested in signing the Manchester City player Fabian Delph.
According to The Sun, the versatile midfielder is looking for a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order at Etihad.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds make a move for the player now.
The former Leeds player might consider a return to Elland Road but the financials of the deal could be an issue.
Apparently, Manchester City will demand a fee of £15 million for him. Also, his wages could be a problem.
Even if Delph agrees to take a pay cut to return to his former club, the deal could collapse due to the asking price.
The versatile midfielder could be a solid addition to Bielsa’s side. He can play as a left back as well.
Delph is only 29 and he could be a leading star in the Championship if Leeds manage to get the deal over the line.
However, the Whites aren’t the only ones after him. Midtable Premier League clubs are keen on the player as well.
Here is how the Leeds United fans have reacted to reports of his potential return.
Am I really seeing Leeds being linked with Delph? Can’t see how we afford that without losing Kalvin, and for that reason, I’m out. #lufc
— Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) May 24, 2019
Current wage is 90k and out of contract next year, if we win promotion next summer could be a decent free utility player going up. Milner priority but still could be very useful for us. However the rumour is not widely cited.
— Geordie White (@geordie__white) May 24, 2019
No
— michael coughlan (@revie61) May 24, 2019
Absolutely no chance.
— jayjay82 (@jwh1982) May 23, 2019
He’s always injured
— Richard Anthony (@Richard49907828) May 23, 2019
Not for me, money needed to invest in other areas plus the crippling wages he would demand
— Rich Chell 💛💙💔 (@titchchell) May 23, 2019