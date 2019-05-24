Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to links with Fabian Delph

24 May, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are interested in signing the Manchester City player Fabian Delph.

According to The Sun, the versatile midfielder is looking for a fresh challenge after falling down the pecking order at Etihad.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds make a move for the player now.

The former Leeds player might consider a return to Elland Road but the financials of the deal could be an issue.

Apparently, Manchester City will demand a fee of £15 million for him. Also, his wages could be a problem.

Even if Delph agrees to take a pay cut to return to his former club, the deal could collapse due to the asking price.

The versatile midfielder could be a solid addition to Bielsa’s side. He can play as a left back as well.

Delph is only 29 and he could be a leading star in the Championship if Leeds manage to get the deal over the line.

However, the Whites aren’t the only ones after him. Midtable Premier League clubs are keen on the player as well.

Here is how the Leeds United fans have reacted to reports of his potential return.

 

