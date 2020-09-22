Leeds fans react to links with Diego Llorente

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente this summer.

The Whites tried to sign Ben White earlier in the summer but Brighton refused to sell the player. Leeds went on to sign Robin Koch from Germany instead.


However, the German hasn’t been at his best so far. He has made two costly errors in the two opening Premier League games and it seems that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bring in another quality centre back.

Llorente has done well for Sociedad and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Leeds United back four. The 27-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The Whites have been very impressive going forward so far but they need to tighten up at the back if they want to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Spanish club for Diego Llorente. Apparently, the transfer is close.

Some Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing of Llorente and here is what they had to say.