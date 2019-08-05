Leeds fans react to Kiko Casilla’s display vs Bristol

Leeds United picked up a 3-1 win over Bristol City in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison gave the Whites a winning start to the season.
Marcelo Bielsa will want his side to secure automatic promotion this season and he will be delighted with the start they have made.
Bristol are a good team but Leeds did very well to outplay them away from home.
The Whites can build on this now and put together a winning run.
Weimann scored in the second half to give the home side marginal hope. Bristol were 3-0 down at that point.
However, Leeds held on for the three points.
The fans were divided with their opinion on Kiko Casilla’s display yesterday. The 32-year-old Spaniard has had his fair share of criticism since joining the club but he did reasonably well against Bristol.
He remains quite enigmatic with his performances and it will be interesting to see how he performs as the season progresses. His tendency to advance with the ball and come out charging certainly made the fans nervous yesterday.
Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to his display on social media.
When Kiko Casilla touches the ball.
Me: #LUFC pic.twitter.com/Om8AqCKJLB
— Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) August 4, 2019
Kiko Casilla every time a ball’s delivered into the box #lufc pic.twitter.com/MambY2AXAR
— GR (@GRogersonnn) August 4, 2019
Kiko Casilla is an absolute maniac and it’s hilarious and terrifying in equal measure. #LUFC
— The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) August 4, 2019
He couldn’t get any more Leeds United could he!? 🙈
— some nature boy (@Jonnymann88) August 4, 2019
Absolutely love him, bet he’s a top lad to sup with. Crazy horse. Gets my vote.
— Steptoe. (@tony_passmore) August 4, 2019
I love him and I fear him. I also sort of want him to be the no.1 all season. It will certainly keep Cooper and White on their toes!
— Ben (@Ben_Paul) August 4, 2019