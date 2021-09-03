Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’ display vs Hungary

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips attracted a lot of praise on social media after his display against Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers last night.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder put on a flawless display at the heart of Gareth Southgate’s midfield and he showed exactly why he has been chosen as England’s player of the year.

The Leeds midfielder showed great awareness and anticipation to win possession back for his side and his defensive contribution allowed England to hit their opposition on the break time and again.

Phillips has shown remarkable improvement since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa and the 25-year-old continues to impress for club and country week in week out.

Clearly, the Leeds ace is yet to reach his peak and there is no doubt he could improve further with game time and coaching.

The midfielder has formed a quality partnership alongside West Ham United star Declan Rice and the two players could play a key role in England’s ambitions of doing well in the World Cup next year.

Some of the Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the 25-year-old’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

