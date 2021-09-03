England fans react to Declan Rice’ display vs Hungary

England picked up a 4-0 win over Hungary last night.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice sealed a comfortable result for the visitors.

The Three Lions were completely dominant from start to finish and Gareth Southgate will be delighted with the performance of his players.

England benefited from the outstanding midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips during the European Championships and it was more of the same for the Three Lions last night.

Rice in particular put on an outstanding display for his country at the heart of England’s midfield.

The 22-year-old West Ham United midfielder did well to break up the opposition play and protect his centre backs. He also chipped in with an important goal.

Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League over the past year and he has been highly impressive for the national team as well.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old will be a key player for England heading into the World Cup next year.

Some of the England fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 22-year-old’s performance against Hungary last night and here is what they had to say.

Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Hungary: 92.4% pass accuracy

81 total touches

2 long passes attempted

2 long passes completed

2 fouls won

2 interceptions

2 tackles

1 goal

0x dribbled past Ran the show in midfield. 🍚 pic.twitter.com/gFht4wAboD — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) September 2, 2021

better and better every game. — Jack (@JackkWHU) September 2, 2021

Future England captain. — Callum⚒️ (@whu_cal) September 2, 2021

Class — Dean Beasley (@DeanBeasley1993) September 2, 2021

Get this man to La Theatre — Josh🎒 (@jjrichardson10_) September 2, 2021

He’s unbelievably good — Adi (@adisreee) September 2, 2021

He'd look great in a UTD shirt. — Graham Hickman (@GrahamHickman13) September 3, 2021

Also Read: Tactical Analysis of Hansi Flick’s managerial debut for the German National Team against Liechtenstein.