Leeds eyeing up replacements for Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United are eyeing up a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.
The Arsenal striker is on loan at the club and the Whites are preparing for alternatives in case the Gunners recall him in January.
The youngster has done well at Leeds United so far and Bielsa will want him to stay until the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the window reopens in January.
As per Daily Mirror, the Championship club are hoping that Arsenal do not recall the player.
Currently, Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah are the only goalscoring options for Bielsa and Leeds. Losing one of them would be a major blow for the Whites.
Bamford has struggled to score goals consistently but Nketiah has impressed whenever he has been called upon.
The talented striker could make a big difference for Leeds during the second half of the season and the Whites should do everything in their power to keep him at the club.
Nketiah should look to stay on as well for the sake of his own career. He won’t start ahead of Aubameyang and Lacazette at Arsenal and he is better off playing games with Leeds.