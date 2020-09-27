Leeds could submit €12m offer for Erick Pulgar

Leeds United have been linked with the Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar this month.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Leeds could come forward with a €12m offer for the defensive midfielder before the window closes.





The report further claims that an offer of around €14/15m could tempt the Italian club into selling the Chilean.

Pulgar has done well in Serie A and he could be a superb signing for Bielsa and Leeds. The Chilean could form a solid partnership with Phillips at the base of Leeds United’s midfield.

His arrival would improve Leeds United defensively and allow their creative players to play with more freedom this season. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Leeds this season.

Furthermore, Pulgar can chip in goals as well and he managed to score 7 times in the league last year.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure the agreement before the window closes.

They have had an impressive window and Leeds will be hoping to finish their recruitment strongly now.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have been linked with Cantwell and De Paul as well but they are creative players and completely different to what Pulgar would offer.

It remains to be seen whether Bielsa can strengthen his midfield in the coming days.