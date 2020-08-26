Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa very happy with Rodrigo signing

Leeds United are thought to be closing in on the signing of the Arsenal youngster Sam Greenwood.

The highly-rated attacker has been linked with a move away from the Gunners and it seems that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen on the player as per Yorkshire Evening Post.





Greenwood is a talented young player who has a big future ahead of him and a move to Leeds United could help him develop and fulfil his potential.

A manager like Marcelo Bielsa is likely to give him first team chances when he’s ready and the Argentine will help him improve as a player.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are set to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia and club director Victor Orta has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is very very happy with the signing.

Orta said (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post): “He is very happy. He is very happy. He wanted this leap of quality and when I put this name in the table he took one minute or 30 seconds to ask if that was possible and here we are. We could make it and we hope we finalise it all as that is the most important.”

Leeds United are expected to pay around £30m, plus significant add ons for the Spanish forward and he could prove to be a quality addition to Bielsa’s attack this coming season.