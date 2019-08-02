Leeds and Newcastle set to battle it out for Facundo Colidio

Leeds United are interested in signing the Argentine striker Facundo Colidio this summer.
According to a report from FCInterNews (translated by Sempreinter), Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the attacker and he wants the player to lead his attack next season.
There is no doubt that Leeds United need to sign a quality forward and it will be interesting to see if they can land the Argentine.
As per the report, the player is valued at around €8-10 million.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds submit an offer for the 19-year-old in the coming weeks.
The report claims that Newcastle United are interested in the player as well and Inter Milan will hold talks with the officials from both clubs.
Colidio has four years left on his current deal and therefore the Italian giants are under no pressure to sell him.
If Leeds and Newcastle United want the player, they will have to pay Inter Milan’s asking price.
A quality striker could make a world of difference to Bielsa’s side. The Whites were very close to sealing promotion last season but the injury to Kemar Roofe cost them dearly towards the end of the season.
Leeds must not make the same mistake this time and they need to get a quality goalscorer signed soon.