Kyle Walker reacts to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s reaction after Ukraine qualified for Euros 2020

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko helped Ukraine secure a spot at next summer’s European Championships following a 2-1 win over Portugal on Monday night.
The 22-year-old featured in all 90 minutes for his side, playing on the left of a three-man midfield and helping with the defensive duties.
The Man. City left-back played a role in helping to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in check, and he was more than excited with the victory.
Zinchenko was in cloud nine post-game, and a video of him celebrating his country’s qualification for Euros 2020 is currently doing the rounds on the internet.
His City teammate Kyle Walker has reacted to it hilariously on Twitter thus:
I remember my first beer Zinny https://t.co/9qDTCsQgl8
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) October 15, 2019
Ukraine missed out on last summer’s World Cup in Russia, and Zinchenko would have been very gutted.
So, it’s no surprise to see how jubilant he got after helping them to qualify for his second major international tournament.
The City star has been a key player under manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and while helping his club side defend their domestic treble and also challenge for the Champions League is definitely top of his plans this season, the youngster is definitely more than excited for next summer’s international showdown, and he will be eagerly looking forward to it.