Kevin Phillips reacts as Newcastle close in on Jeff Hendrick

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old midfielder could soon be announced as a Newcastle player and former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips thinks it could prove to be a superb signing for the Magpies.





The Sunderland legend has worked with Hendrick before and he claims that the former Burnley ace will chip in with consistent performances week in week out.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I know Jeff well, worked with him for two or three seasons at Derby. He’s a good lad, he’s gone on and developed well. That’s a good solid signing. You know what you’re going to get out of Jeff week in and week out. You’ll get an eight of 10 performance. He’ll chip in with the odd goal, and like I say, he’s a good lad as well. I think that’s good business from Newcastle’s point of view, especially on a free transfer as well.”

It will be interesting to see how the midfielder adapts to Steve Bruce’s style next season. He could prove to be a bargain for the Magpies if he manages to settle in quickly.

Hendrick can play multiple roles in the midfield and he could be a useful option for Bruce during rotation and injuries.

The hardworking midfielder will help Newcastle defensively and offensively as well. He can score the odd goal and his high work-rate will allow the Magpies to defend aggressively.

Newcastle needed to add more depth to their midfield and Hendrick on a free transfer is a no brainer. His arrival will allow Newcastle to save some money for the other reinforcements this summer.