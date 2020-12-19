Kalvin Phillips heaps praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The talented young England international has claimed that Salah is the best player he has played against in the Premier League so far.





The Egyptian managed to score a hat trick against Leeds United earlier on in the season and it seems that he has managed to make quite an impression on the Leeds United midfielder.

Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world but the fact that the Leeds United star has played against Kevin De Bruyne this season and yet he is convinced that Salah is the best player he has come up against is massive praise for the Liverpool attacker.

Phillips said to BBC: “Mo Salah scored a hat-trick in that game. He’s the best player I have played against so far. He was so sharp. He’s just unbelievable”.

The Liverpool star is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with eleven goals and he has helped his team climb to the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to guide Liverpool to another Premier League win this season and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can defend their Premier League crown despite their injury problems.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips has made quite an impression in the Premier League since the promotion with Leeds United and the youngster has a big future in the game.

He has already been linked with a move to the top Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see if Leeds United can hold on to him beyond this season.