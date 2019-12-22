Jurgen Klopp says Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest surprise at Liverpool

Liverpool picked up their first-ever Club World Cup trophy yesterday after a 1-0 victory against Brazilian side Flamengo.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have become a force to reckon with over the last 18 months, reaching the final of the Champions League twice and only missing out on the Premier League title last season with just a point.
Liverpool have established a 10-point lead at the top of the table this term, and currently boast of one of the best squads in the land.
Klopp has done a good job recruiting quality players who have turned his side to title challengers domestically and on the continent, but he has claimed that Liverpool academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold has surprised him the most.
“I have known Trent Alexander-Arnold since he was 17 years old,” the German told BBC Radio 5 Live podcast when asked who was the biggest surprise at Liverpool.
“He was a big talent but we were not sure he could do it physically.
“Now he is a machine – so he is a big surprise.”
Alexander-Arnold has established himself as arguably the best right-back in the English top-flight over the last year, making last season’s PFA Team of the Year after finishing the campaign with 12 assists – a record for by a defender in a single season.
The 21-year-old already has six league assists this term and also played a huge role as Liverpool won the Club World Cup, providing the match-winning assist for Roberto Firmino in stoppage time in the semi-final against Monterrey.
The youngster has surprised everyone with his swift development in the last two seasons, and he is slowly establishing himself as the best right-back in the world.