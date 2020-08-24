Journalist says West Brom in talks with Brighton over David Button

The Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy has claimed on Twitter that West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing David Button from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

West Brom will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.





Brighton have retained their English top-flight status after narrowly avoiding the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Percy has claimed on Twitter that the Baggies are in talks with Brighton over a deal to sign goalkeeper Button.

The Daily Telegraph journalist has added that the transfer fee will be around £1 million if the deal goes through.

West Brom are in talks with Brighton over a deal to sign goalkeeper David Button. Fee of around £1m if all goes through. Birmingham have agreed a £1m fee for #wba winger Jonathan Leko, as have #swfc. #bcfc #bhafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 24, 2020

Good signing for West Bromwich Albion?

Button is a very experienced goalkeeper who has a lot to offer despite being 31 years of age.

The former England Under-20 international has been on the books of Brighton since 2018, but he has played just a handful of matches for the first team.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect is going to be a squad player at the Seagulls next season.

Sam Johnstone is the first-choice goalkeeper at West Brom, and Button would be a good back-up.

The Baggies will be looking to finish above the Premier League bottom three next season.