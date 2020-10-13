Journalist says Derby County want Harry Wilson on loan

The Telegraph journalist John Percy has claimed on Twitter that Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Norwich City are interested in signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool before the summer transfer window in England closes on Friday.

The well-known and well-respected journalist has stated that Championship clubs Derby, Forest, Cardiff and Norwich all want to secure the services of the Wales international winger on a loan deal.





The 23-year-old winger is away on international duty with Wales at the moment.

#lfc winger Harry Wilson is a loan target for a number of Championship clubs before Friday’s deadline. #dcfc – who had him on loan for the 2018/19 season – are keen to re-sign him but face competition from #nffc, #Cardiff and #Norwich. Wilson currently with the Wales squad — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 13, 2020

Derby County loan spell

Wilson was on loan at Derby in the Championship in the 2018-19 season and played under Frank Lampard, who was then in charge of the Rams and is now the manager of Premier League giants Chelsea.

The winger played well for Derby and was a key figure in the Rams reaching the Championship playoff final that season.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old Wales international winger made 40 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for the Rams during the 2018-19 season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in the process.

It is hard to see Wilson get much playing time at Liverpool this season, and given his previous experience in the Championship, he would be a good signing for Derby on a loan deal.