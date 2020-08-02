Journalist: Everton negotiating the transfer of Allan

Everton are looking to bring in the Napoli midfielder Allan this summer.

The 29-year-old has been linked with the Toffees for a while now and it appears that Everton are pushing for his signature.





As per Nicolo Schira, the two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding a transfer. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can find an agreement with Napoli now.

Allan has worked with Ancelotti before and he has was a key player for the Everton manager back then. It is no surprise that the Italian wants a reunion with the midfielder.

Everton need someone of his skill-set and Allan needs a move away from Napoli as well. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Serie A club since Ancelotti’s departure.

A move to Everton would be ideal for him right now. He is at the peak of his career and he will be desperate to showcase his talent in the Premier League.

Also, the chance to work with Ancelotti will be tempting for him. The Italian managed to get the best out of the Brazilian at Napoli and he could resurrect Allan’s career at Goodison Park next season.