Journalist claims Celtic want Gavin Strachan

Celtic are interested in bringing Gavin Strachan from Peterborough United this summer, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has claimed on his Twitter page that Celtic want to appoint Strachan as a first-team coach.





It has been claimed that the Hoops are planning to move very quickly for the 41-year-old former midfielder, who is the son of ex-Celtic manager Gordon Strachan.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently told HeraldScotland that the Glasgow giants are close to appointing a first-team coach as a replacement for Damien Duff.

Duff left his first-coach coaching role this month and will focus on a similar role with the Republic of Ireland national football team.

Celtic. Close to naming new coach to work with Neil Lennon. Very familiar name 😉 … more shortly — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2020

Celtic target is Gavin Strachan at Peterborough. Son of. Should move very quickly. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 20, 2020

Another Peterborough United raid?

Strachan is not the first Peterborough figure who is reported to be on the radar of Celtic.

Posh striker Ivan Toney has also been linked with a move to the Glasgow giants, who are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row next season.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry told The Daily Mail (print edition, page 79, June 9, 2020) that bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic want to secure the services of the former Newcastle United striker this summer.