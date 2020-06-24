Well-known journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Burnley have offered reported Celtic and Newcastle United target Jeff Hendrick a new contract.

The Sun journalist has stated on Twitter that the contract offer from Burnley for Hendrick is not a temporary one to cover the rest of the season, but a permanent one.





According to TEAMtalk, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Premier League outfit Newcastle are interested in securing the services of the Republic of Ireland international midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Burnley at the end of the month, having been on the books of the Clarets since 2016.

Offered temporary deal or brand new full contract offer? — PJ Rowling (@PaulRowling) June 23, 2020

Full new deal https://t.co/A0thpXMOQT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hendrick has made 22 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Burnley so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 28-year-old midfielder made 25 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Clarets, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Celtic or Newcastle United?

Hendrick is a very good and experienced midfielder who is at the top of his game, and he would make Celtic or Newcastle a better team, and that too on a free transfer.